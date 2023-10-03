WASHINGTON (AP) — Former Vice President and GOP candidate Mike Pence has answered questions on national security and foreign policy at Georgetown University in Washington D.C. Tuesday afternoon’s event is the first in a series of conversations with 2024 Republican presidential candidates on the topic co-hosted by The Associated Press and Georgetown’s Institute of Politics and Public Service. Pence has positioned himself as a foreign policy hawk in his party’s crowded primary, advocating for “peace through American leadership” on the world stage. He has railed against the growing populist tide in the party, accusing rivals like former President Donald Trump and his followers of abandoning U.S. allies with an isolationist posture.