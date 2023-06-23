WASHINGTON (AP) — Speaking at a gathering of evangelical Christians, former Vice President Mike Pence urged his rivals for the Republican presidential nomination to support a 15-week federal abortion ban at minimum. The exhortation at the Faith & Freedom Coalition’s annual conference on Friday came a day before the first anniversary of Roe v. Wade’s overturning. It amounted to a challenge for the GOP front-runner, Donald Trump, who has been reluctant to endorse a federal abortion ban. The former president is set to address the group on Saturday night.