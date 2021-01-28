WASHINGTON (AP) — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is intensifying the pressure on a controversial Republican freshman. The California Democrat is denouncing GOP leaders for placing freshman Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene on the House education committee. Pelosi says Greene has “mocked the killing of little children.” That’s a reference to social media posts reported by Media Matters for America, a liberal watchdog group, in which Greene pushed conspiracy theories or “liked” posts that challenged the veracity of mass shootings at schools in Newtown, Connecticut, and Parkland, Florida. Pelosi says GOP leaders’ decision to assign Greene to the education panel was “absolutely appalling.”