St. Louis, MO (KTRS) The woman hit by a car in the city’s North Riverfront Neighborhood last week is identified.

37-year-old Shannell Jamison was crossing the street in the 6200 block of North Broadway shortly before midnight last Thursday when she was hit by a White Dodge Avenger. The driver fled the scene.

EMS responded and pronounced Jamison dead.

The Accident Reconstruction Team is investigating.