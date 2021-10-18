ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. (AP) — A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle and killed in a St. Louis suburb on Saturday night. St. Louis County police said a man was struck by a vehicle around 8:30 p.m. Saturday in the southern part of the county. Officers who were responding to a report of a vehicle crash found the man unconscious in the road. He died at the scene. Investigators say the man was walking across the road when he was struck by a 2015 Ford sedan. The driver of the Ford remained at the scene of the crash and police said he is cooperating with the investigation.