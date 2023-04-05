HONOLULU (AP) — Hawaii lawmakers are considering legislation that would require tourists to pay for a yearlong license or pass to visit state parks and trails. The money would be used to raise funds to protect the unique forests, coral reefs and wildlife that many people travel to the islands to enjoy. Lawmakers are still debating how much they would charge. But one measure would set the annual fee at $50. The proposal comes as tourists choose hiking over golf and as social media drives travelers to increasingly remote places. The fee would be a first of its kind for a U.S. state. An amended bill that deletes the dollar amount is headed to the House floor on Thursday.