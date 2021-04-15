BYRNES MILL, Mo. (AP) — Authorities say a St. Louis County man has been charged with driving while intoxicated after a crash that killed a couple and their infant son on a road in rural eastern Missouri. The Missouri State Highway Patrol said the crash happened Tuesday night on state Highway 30 near Byrnes Mill. 26-year-old David Goss Thurby, of Fenton, was being held without bail Wednesday in the Jefferson County jail. The patrol says Thurby’s vehicle rear-ended a car driven by 25-year-old Lacey Newton. The car went of the road, hit a tree and caught fire. Newton was killed along with her fiance, 30-year-old Cordell Williams, and their 4-month-old son. They lived in Bonne Terre.