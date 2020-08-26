COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — Missouri’s governor says a Washington University saliva test for the coronavirus has been approved by the Food and Drug Administration. Gov. Mike Parson on Wednesday lauded the St. Louis-area university for developing the test. Meanwhile, Missouri’s state health director says he won’t follow new guidance from U.S. health officials against testing people who have been in close contact with infected people. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention revised guidelines this week to say that testing is no longer recommended for symptom-less people who were within 6 feet of an infected person for more than 15 minutes.