JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Missouri Gov. Mike Parson is touting his handling of the coronavirus pandemic in his State of the State address to lawmakers. The Republican governor had been scheduled to deliver his speech Wednesday in the House chamber, as is tradition. But Parson’s office said he instead will speak in the Senate. Parson spokeswoman Kelli Jones says the governor was informed Wednesday morning that he would not be allowed to deliver the speech in the House because of coronavirus concerns. The House had an outbreak of COVID-19 cases and canceled its session last week, though it came back to work this week.