JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Gov. Mike Parson is threatening to veto a wide-ranging law enforcement reform bill because of a provision that would give the Legislature the power to issue subpoenas requiring people to testify before committees. The governor says the provision gives lawmakers too much power. In the past, House members accused the Parson administration of not complying with their requests for information, prompting them to seek more power to punish people who do not cooperate with their investigations. The subpoena provision is part of a bill that includes a ban on police chokeholds and allowing guns in places of worship.