O’FALLON, Mo. (AP) — Missouri plans mass vaccination sites by the end of the month in an effort to get more protection against COVID-19 to more people. Gov. Mike Parson said Wednesday that he will activate the National Guard to help with new vaccination sites in each of the nine Missouri State Highway Patrol regions. Specific dates and locations for those sites were not announced. Each site will be capable of administering up to 2,500 doses per day. The state also plans to send “targeted vaccination teams” to St. Louis and Kansas City, where they will work with clergy to help get vaccinations to “vulnerable populations.”