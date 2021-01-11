JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Missouri Gov. Mike Parson is promising to “preserve the American dream” as he begins a new term in office. The Republican governor took the oath of office at midday Monday on the grounds of the newly refurbished Capitol. In his prepared remarks, Parson says he will care for everyone from the “unborn to the elderly” and “the rich to the poor, regardless of the color of your skin.” His inaugural won’t include a parade or an evening ball. Those traditional activities have been canceled or postponed because of concerns about spreading the coronavirus.