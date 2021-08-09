St. Louis County Executive Sam Page is urging the County Council to adopt a mask requirement amid a huge spike in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations. Page last month announced a mask requirement for indoor public places, only to have the County Council vote 5-2 to overturn it. Republican Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt sued to stop the mandate. A judge last week issued the order that, at least temporarily, halted it. Page says the council should adopt its own mandate when it meets Tuesday. Page said the county with about 1 million residents is now averaging 311 new COVID-19 cases each day, six times the number from two months ago.