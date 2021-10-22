JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — A political action committee backing Republican Gov. Mike Parson is raising money with a new video highlighting his attacks on a Missouri newspaper. The video released Thursday is a response to the St. Post-Dispatch’s discovery of a a flaw in a state agency’s cybersecurity. The 55-second video released from Uniting Missouri praises Parson for standing up to what the video called Missouri’s “fake news factory.” The newspaper last week found a security flaw that allowed the public to view the Social Security numbers of thousands of teachers through a state website. The Post-Dispatch alerted the state and held off on reporting on the problem until it was fixed.