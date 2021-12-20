ST. LOUIS (AP) — More than 1,000 St. Louis residents have already applied for a new $5 million pandemic aid program that will provide $500 apiece to everyone who qualifies. Hundreds of people applied for the aid Saturday at an event at St. Louis Community College. Hundreds of others applied for aid online. City treasurer Adam Layne, whose office is involved with the program, said he knows $500 won’t solve everyone’s problems but the city wanted to help people weather the pandemic. City officials decided to create aid program with some of the $498 million in federal aid St. Louis expects to receive.