Milwaukee, WI (KTRS) More than 200 people in St. Louis are facing charges as a result of Operation Legend.

Attorney General William Barr made the announcement during a news conference in Milwaukee Tuesday.

Since it’s launch back on July 8th, Operation Legend has led to the arrest of more than 3500 people Nationally – roughly 200 of them for homicide. The program has also led to the seizure of more than 1,000 firearms, as well as enough Fentanyl to kill over 5-million people.