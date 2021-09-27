BYRNES MILL, Mo. (AP) — One teenager was killed and four others were seriously hurt when their car slid into a tree and a utility pole early Sunday. The Missouri Highway Patrol said a 17-year-old girl from Cedar Hill died in the crash that happened near Byrnes Mill, which is about 25 miles southwest of St. Louis. A different 17-year-old girl from Cedar Hill was driving the 2013 Ford Fusion when the car partially slid off the road. She was the only one wearing a seat belt in the car. The driver and two other teens in the car were taken to hospitals by ambulances and one teen was flown to a hospital on a helicopter.