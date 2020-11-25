(KTRS) – One man is dead and another wounded following a double shooting in Velda City Tuesday. Around 4:20 p.m., Velda City Police responded to a call of a motor vehicle accident in the 28-hundred block of Lucas and Hunt Road. Upon arriving at the scene, officers found two men suffering from gunshots. Both victims were transported to area hospitals. One victim was pronounced dead last night while the other victim’s injuries are considered to be non-life threatening. The St. Louis County Police Department will be handling the investigation after Velda City asked for assistance.