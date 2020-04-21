Bangkok, Thailand (AP) — Asian shares are lower after oil prices plunged below zero as storage for crude runs close to full amid a worldwide glut. Shares fell in Tokyo, Hong Kong and Shanghai early Tuesday, while New York stock futures edged higher. The cost to have a barrel of U.S. crude delivered in May plummeted to negative $37.63, although traders are still paying more than $20 per barrel for U.S. oil to be delivered in June. Analysts consider that to be closer to the “true” price of oil. The S&P 500 fell 1.8%, giving up some of the big gains from its first back-to-back weekly gain since February.