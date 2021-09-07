DE SOTO, Mo. (AP) — Authorities in eastern Missouri are investigating after a utility vehicle crash in rural Jefferson County left a 13-year-old boy dead. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the crash happened around 6 p.m. Sunday on a county road about 5 miles southwest of De Soto. Investigators say a 17-year-old Hillsboro boy was driving the UTV that was also carrying a 16-year-old boy and two 13-year-old boys. Officials say the teen driver lost control and slid, sending the UTV crashing into two trees. Troopers say a 13-year-old Cedar Hill boy died at the scene and the other three teens were taken to hospitals for treatment of injuries ranging from minor to serious. Officials have not released the boys’ names.