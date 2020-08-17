OSAGE BEACH, Mo. (AP) — Authorities say two people killed in a plane crash in central Missouri over the weekend were a couple from Iowa. Officials in Osage Beach, Missouri, said in a news release that the plane crashed Sunday afternoon near Grand Glaize Airport, killing Scott and Amy Lowe of Mt. Pleasant, Iowa. The Lowes were the only people aboard the small plane. Osage Beach is about 160 miles southeast of Kansas City, Missouri, near the Lake of the Ozarks. Authorities have not indicated what may have caused the single-engine plane to crash. The Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board will take over the investigation.