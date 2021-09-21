(AP) — Police officials say three recent killings in the St. Louis area might be connected. Law enforcement officials said during a news conference Tuesday that they have evidence a 16-year-old girl killed in St. Louis County and two other killings in north St. Louis are connected. The officials did not elaborate on the possible connection. They said they do not have specific suspects in mind and have no indication the victims were linked. The news conference was held after one person was killed and three others were injured Monday evening in a shooting at a vigil for another homicide victim.