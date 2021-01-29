O’FALLON, Mo. (AP) — A Missouri health official says the state’s poor ranking in getting residents a first dose of the coronavirus vaccine is partly due to “confusion” in the final days of the Trump administration and through the transition of power. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data shows that Missouri for days ranked last among the states in the percentage of residents getting the first dose. Missouri moved up a notch Thursday, slightly ahead of Idaho. Missouri Division of Community and Public Health Director Adam Crumbliss on Thursday blamed the state’s poor ranking partly on “a lot of confusion in the final weeks of the previous federal administration and the transition to the incoming administration.”