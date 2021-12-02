BELLEFONTAINE NEIGHBORS, Mo. (AP) — Authorities say a police detective and a suspect both died in a head-on collision of their vehicles near St. Louis following a police attempt to stop the suspect’s car. Police say the crash happened Wednesday afternoon after police tried to stop a car that had been reported stolen. The car sped off. Police say an unmarked police vehicle driven by 42-year-old St. Louis County Detective Antonio Valentine was traveling eastbound toward the scene of the attempted stop when the suspect’s speeding westbound car crossed the centerline and collided with Valentine’s vehicle. The crash happened in Bellefontaine Neighbors, a suburb just north of St. Louis. Another detective who had been riding with Valentine was treated for injuries at a hospital and released.