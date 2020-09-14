St. Louis, MO (KTRS) A police officer is hospitalized after being shot in north city.

St. Louis Police say that incident occurred Sunday night in the College Hill Neighborhood.

It began at the intersection of Cass and Broadway when officers attempted to stop a vehicle with no license plates. A chase ensued, that’s when the suspects began firing. A round came through the windshield, striking one of the officers in the right shoulder. The officer was conscious and breathing when taken to an area hospital.

The suspects’ vehicle has been located, but police are still searching for the two suspects.