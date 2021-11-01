MT. VERNON, Ill. (AP) — Illinois State Police have released video footage showing a tense scene involving an inmate’s attack on a correctional officer at a courthouse and another officer firing his weapon at the inmate. Authorities say 55-year-old Fredrick Goss was at the Jefferson County Courthouse earlier this month for a trial. He was uncuffed while being transported to trial where he was to be unrestrained. The agency released the footage on a Facebook page appearing to show Goss grabbing an officer’s gun and struggling before a deputy stepped in and shot Goss, who was hospitalized. The correctional officer had minor injuries while the deputy wasn’t hurt. Goss was facing trial for an armed robbery and exchanging gunfire with police.