O’FALLON, Mo. (AP) — Leaders of a St. Louis suburb have approved a motion to hold a hearing on whether to remove a city council member from office amid a fallout related to the police chief’s resignation last month. The O’Fallon City Council voted 6-3 Thursday to hold an impeachment hearing for Councilwoman Katie Gatewood, who was elected last year. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that the articles of impeachment accuse Gatewood of launching a rogue investigation into former Police Chief Philip Dupuis, then lying to the council about the investigation. Gatewood has denied any wrongdoing. An impeachment hearing has been set for Aug. 30.