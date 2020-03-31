O’FALLON, Mo. (AP) — The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Missouri has jumped by nearly 300, even as calls for a statewide stay-at-home mandate increased. The state health department said Tuesday that 14 people have died and 1,327 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed. That is a 28.7% increase from the 1,031 confirmed cases on Monday. Gov. Republican Mike Parson has banned gatherings of more than 10 people but said Tuesday that he’s not yet ready to issue a statewide stay-at-home order, as requested by several health care organizations and Democratic politicians. Nearly two dozen other states have required people to stay at home except in exceptional circumstances