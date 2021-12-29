ST. LOUIS (AP) — The number of daily COVID-19 cases in St. Louis has tripled since the start of December, a trend the city’s health director calls “alarming.” Meanwhile, people seeking to get tested for the virus are struggling to find kits in stores or appointments at testing sites. Urgent care centers and pharmacies in the St. Louis and Kansas City areas are busy, with few openings. Stores that sell home testing kits are struggling to keep them on the shelves. A spokeswoman for the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services told the St. Louis Post-Dispatch that the agency is considering adding testing sites given the demand.