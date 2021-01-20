ST. LOUIS (AP) — Missouri’s only abortion provider says it is performing fewer abortions because state restrictions are prompting many women to drive to a nearby clinic in Illinois. Planned Parenthood says only seven abortions were provided at its St. Louis clinic in November and none in December. That compares with nine and five for those months in 2019. Dr. Colleen McNicholas, chief medical officer for the regional Planned Parenthood, said patients drive to the clinic in Fairview Heights, Illinois, to avoid Missouri’s 72-hour mandatory waiting period, which requires two appointments three days apart to receive an abortion. The Illinois clinic is 18 miles from St. Louis.