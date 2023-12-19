PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — Utility crews are working to restore power to hundreds of thousands of customers in Maine and some rivers continued to rise following a powerful storm that hit the northeastern U.S. At least five people were killed. Many communities were saturated by rainfall and a New Hampshire town rescued 17 people from flooding, four by helicopter. Some towns in Vermont, which had suffered major flooding from a storm in July, were seeing more flood damage. Wind gusts reached over 60 mph in some areas. Maine Gov. Janet Mills closed state offices Tuesday to allow time for power restoration and cleanup efforts.