St. Louis, MO (KTRS) St. Louis County Prosecutor Wesley Bell has charged a North County Man with shooting at officers in their police car. 31-year old Stedmen Duncan of the 31-hundred block of Florissant Road is charged with assault, unlawful use of a weapon and several other related charges. Officers were responding to a shooting call at midnight on December 9 when Duncan shot at officers inside their police cruiser near the intersection of Lewis and Clark Boulevard and Chambers Road. Police say officers heard the shot and proceeded towards Duncan. Officers yelled at him to drop the firearm but Duncan ran off, firing another shot at the officers. Following a pursuit and the arrest, police found a second firearm on Duncan that was reported stolen from Illinois.