(AP) — Chloé Zhao’s “Nomadland,” won best picture Sunday at the 93rd Academy Awards, where the China-born Zhao also became just the second woman — and the first woman of color — to win best director. “Nomadland” also earned Frances McDormand an Oscar for her lead performance in the wistful portrait of itinerant lives on open roads across the American West. Anthony Hopkins took the best actor award for the dementia drama, “The Father.” Daniel Kaluuya won best supporting actor for “Judas and the Black Messiah, while best supporting actress went to Youn Yuh-jung, who played the matriarch of Lee Isaac Chung’s tender Korean-American family drama, “Minari.””