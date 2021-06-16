CHICAGO (AP) — The Illinois Senate has adjourned without taking up a major overhaul of energy policy aimed at making Illinois a renewable-energy state by 2050. Lawmakers returned to Springfield this week amid negotiations on Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s plan that would offer a bailout to nuclear power plants and close coal-fired plants by 2035. However no deal has yet been reached and the Senate has adjourned. An outline of Pritzker’s wide-ranging proposal also calls for more investment in wind and solar energy and fresh ethics standards following a bribery scheme involving electric utility Commonwealth Edison. The House is scheduled to meet Wednesday to take up an elected school board in Chicago.