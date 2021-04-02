JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — A state health official says the loss of up to 15 million doses of Johnson & Johnson’s COVID-19 vaccine due to a manufacturing mistake should have no immediate impact in Missouri. Adam Crumbliss is director of the public health division of the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services. He told a vaccine advisory panel this week that increases in Missouri’s vaccine supplies in the short term are expected to come from Pfizer, not Johnson & Johnson. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that Crumbliss says the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has not yet “clearly articulated” to states what the eventual impact would be from Johnson & Johnson’s manufacturing problem.