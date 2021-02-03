(AP) — St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney Wesley Bells says a police officer who killed a man during a shootout on Interstate 44 last year was “fully justified” and will not face criminal charges. Twenty-three-year-old Qavon Webb died in a shootout with the Webster Groves officer whose name was not released. The officer was shot but survived. The shooting happened May 5. Dashboard camera video showed that the officer pulled over to check on Webb, whose car was stopped in the left lane. As the officer approached Webb’s car, Webb emerged and began shooting, prompting the fatal shootout. Bell says the officer’s bulletproof vest saved him.