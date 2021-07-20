JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — A Missouri legislative committee has held a hearing on how race and racism is taught in schools without hearing from any Black Missourians. No Black parents, teachers or scholars testified Monday to the Joint Committee on Education during the invite-only hearing on critical race theory. Critical race theory is a way of thinking about America’s history through the lens of racism. Republican Sen. Cindy O’Laughlin says she wanted to raise voices of critical parents who feel they haven’t been heard by their local schools. Democratic lawmakers and Missouri’s NAACP president say the hearing was one-sided.