The University of Missouri is building a new School of Engineering to address the high demand for trained engineers across the St.Louis region and the state and a just announced grant gives the project a significant boost. UMSL will welcome its first engineering students next fall, and say the new school aligns with Greater St. Louis Inc’s 2030 Jobs Plan…a 10-year roadmap for boosting economic growth and increasing the number of quality jobs. The James S. McDonnell foundation has awarded the school with a 8-million-dollar grant, one of the largest one-time philanthropic gifts in the history of the University and one that school leaders call historic, funding faculty, support staff, and immediate and endowed scholarships that will support students over the school’s first 5 years and for decades into the future. Steve Potter, KTRS News.