Trailnet’s annual Crash Report for St.Louis City and County has just been released. Trailnet is a St.Louis based non-profit that works to improve walking, biking, and transit in the Metro area, and according to this new report, 2023 was the deadliest year on record. 646 were injured or killed while walking or biking in 533 crashes in STL City and County. Other highlites of the report…. Grand Blvd has been the most dangerous corridor for walkers in the City every year since 2020, with 28 fatalities in 2023. 35% of pedestrian crashes and 50% of pedestrian fatalities occurred on the same three City roads….Kingshighway, Gravois, and Natural Bridge. The report stresses the need for major infrastructure improvements to increase safety. You can find the complete report online at trailnet.org. Steve Potter, KTRS News.