A recently retired Missouri Supreme Court Judge has now joined the St.Louis Circuit Attorney’s Office. On Tuesday Circuit Attorney Gabe Gore announced that George W. Draper III will be joining his office as Chief Training Officer. Gore says it’s an honor to have a man of Drapers character and experience train his team. Draper worked in the Circuit Attorney’s office from 1984 until 1994 when he was appointed associate circuit judge in STL County. In 1998 he was appointed circuit judge and then in 2000 was named judge of the Eastern District MO Court of Appeals. In 2011, Draper was appointed to the Supreme Court of MO, and has also been teaching trial advocacy at STL University School of Law for more than 20 years. In a press release Judge Draper said he’s excited to mentor the next generation of trail attorney’s…Draper will officially begin serving as Chief Training Officer in the Circuit Attorney’s Office on October 23rd. Steve Potter, KTRS News.