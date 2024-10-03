A St.Louis area legislator has been named to head a committee addressing the impact that the production of nuclear weapons has had on the state. State Representative Tricia Byrnes of Wentzville is heading a new Special Interim Committee that will assess the health and environmental impact that past nuclear weapons production has had on both the state’s residents and environment. The committees two main goals are first to collect testimonies from survivors, former production workers, and those that were involved in remediation, highlighting the health and financial challenges that resulted….and then to propose legislation for 2025 aimed at mitigating the health and environmental risks. House speaker Dean Plocher of Des Peres says MO has long felt the effects of nuclear weapons production, and that it’s now this committee’s responsibility to address the consequences head-on, and to find solutions to protect both MO’s people and environment. Steve Potter, KTRS News.