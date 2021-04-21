One day after her inauguration, new St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones on Wednesday announced a budget plan that calls for closing a long-criticized jail known as the workhouse. Jones’ office said the fiscal year 2021-22 budget proposal was presented to the Board of Estimate and Apportionment, which will host a public hearing on Friday. The workhouse, built in the 1960s, has been the subject of complaints for decades. A 2017 lawsuit filed on behalf of detainees cited infestations of rats and rodents, black mold and intolerable heat in the summer and cold in the winter.