JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Planned Parenthood leaders are condemning new regulations on Missouri abortion providers. The new regulations took effect Wednesday. The rules cover fire drills, pelvic exams, and record keeping at abortion clinics. The regulations also require the health department to refer rule violations to state Medicaid funding auditors. Missouri Planned Parenthood leaders say the rules discriminate against the organization by treating it differently than other Missouri Medicaid providers. Missouri Republicans have been trying for years to block all Medicaid funding for Planned Parenthood, which already is banned from using public funds for most abortions.