JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — More rules on Missouri abortion clinics are set to take effect. Additional regulations on fire drills, pelvic exams, and record keeping at abortion clinics kick in Oct. 13. The regulations also require the health department to refer rule violations to state Medicaid funding auditors. Missouri Republicans have been trying for years to block all Medicaid funding for Planned Parenthood, which already is banned from using public funds for most abortions. State senators last week recommended that the health department and Medicaid auditors share inspection information, similar to the new agency rules.