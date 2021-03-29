Customers in Missouri financially impacted by the coronavirus pandemic may qualify for assistance

ST. LOUIS (March 29, 2021) — Assistance is available for Spire Missouri residential customers who need help paying their outstanding rent and utility bills because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Through the State Assistance for Housing Relief (SAFHR) program, renters across Missouri can receive assistance with past-due rent and utility bills dating back to April 2020 and up to three months of future rent and energy expenses. The SAFHR program is administered through Missouri’s Housing Development Commission. Customers may apply through the SAFHR program or through similar programs throughout the state to access relief. All programs share common eligibility requirements and are funded through the federal Emergency Rental Assistance Program and the U.S. Department of Treasury.

“With so many people experiencing financial hardship due to the pandemic, help with rental and utility expenses is critical to our customers and communities,” said Scott Carter, president of Spire Missouri. “Fortunately, there are great resources available through the State Assistance for Housing Relief program to assist people with past-due bills when they need it most.”

To qualify for SAFHR, an individual must currently live in a residential rental property in Missouri and have a household income at or below 80% of the area median income ( based on the most recent 30 days or the 2020 annual income). In addition, a tenant must be receiving unemployment benefits or have experienced a reduction in household income and incurred significant costs or financial hardship due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Applications for assistance are available now through Sept. 30, 2021. To learn more about the SAFHR program and how to apply, visit https://spireenergy.com/missouri-rental-assistance.