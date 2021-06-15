JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Missouri Gov. Mike Parson has signed a new law that will limit public health restrictions imposed by local governments. The law takes effect immediately, but most Missouri cities and counties already ended their coronavirus restrictions on businesses and public gatherings. Parson says the law signed Tuesday will primarily affect future public health crises. The law limits emergency orders restricting businesses, churches, schools or gatherings to 30 days, unless extended by the local governing body. Parson says he generally supports local control, but that the new law is needed because he thinks some local officials overreached during the pandemic.