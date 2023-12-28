An update to the Smoke Free Illinois Act is just one of several new laws benefiting public health that goes into effect on Monday. E-cigarette use will no longer be permitted in indoor spaces, or within 15 feet of a public entrance to a building beginning January 1st. The IL Dept. Of Public Health points out that nicotine and other chemicals in electronic smoking devices can be harmful to both those that use them, and those in close proximity…possibly leading to lung damage and nicotine addiction. The public is also encouraged to report violations of the new law that they observe in public spaces. Other new IL laws taking effect Monday that benefit public health include HB 3203 that seeks to reduce the number of fentanyl overdoses by expanding access to test strips that detect the drugs presence, and allowing county health departments to distribute them free of charge, and HB 1117, that will increase the number of hospice residence facilities in the state that provide end-of-life care. Steve Potter, KTRS News.