ST. LOUIS (AP) — A St. Louis man is being hailed as a hero after he caught a 3-year-old girl tossed by her mother from the second-floor window of a burning home. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that the fire broke out about 9:30 a.m. Monday in an apartment building in north St. Louis. Authorities say 30-year-old Arnez Merriweather lives in the complex in a building next to the one that caught fire. Smoke was too thick for would-be rescuers to get inside, so a woman tossed the child to Merriweather. The mother and child were treated for minor injuries.