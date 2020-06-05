Washington D.C. (AP) — The U.S.S. Theodore Roosevelt has returned to sea and is conducting military operations in the Pacific region, 10 weeks after a massive coronavirus outbreak sidelined Navy warship.Sailors wearing white face masks lined the flight deck in their dress white uniforms, and stood a virus-safe 10-feet apart in a final, formal thank you as the ship sailed out of port in Guam and headed into the Philippine Sea.The Roosevelt pulled into Guam March 27, with a rapidly escalating number of sailors testing positive for the virus. Over time, more than 1,000 were infected with COVID-19, setting off a lengthy and systematic process to move the sailors ashore for quarantine and treatment.