ST. LOUIS (AP) — A statue of a Native American that served as a landmark at an intersection in a St. Louis commercial district has been removed after officials determined it did not “appropriately honor” indigenous communities. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that the statue will be donated to the National Building Arts Center, a repository for area architectural artifacts. Sculptor Bill Christman endorsed the statue’s removal. The Cherokee Street Community Improvement District said in a social media post that the sculpture was removed early Friday. The statue was commissioned in 1985 by the Cherokee Station Business Association to serve as a landmark for the street and commercial district.